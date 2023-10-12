North East Express Derailment: In Photos

Buxar: Rescue teams cut the electric wire at the incident site a day after the derailment of six coaches of North East Express near Raghunathpur railway station in Buxar district, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. (PTI Photo) Buxar: People look at the derailed bogies of the North East Express, near Raghunathpur station in Buxar district, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. (PTI Photo) Buxar: Derailed coaches of North East Express near Raghunathpur railway station, in Buxar district, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. (PTI Photo) Buxar: Union Minister of State Ashwini Choubey visits the site of accident where multiple bogies of North East Express derailed, near Raghunathpur station in Buxar district, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. (PTI Photo) Buxar: Passengers wait at the Raghunathpur railway station after multiple coaches of the Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express derailed, in Buxar district, Thursday early morning, Oct. 12, 2023. (PTI Photo) Buxar: Passengers leave the Raghunathpur railway station for other means of transporation a day after multiple coaches of the Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express derailed, in Buxar district, Thursday early morning, Oct. 12, 2023. (PTI Photo)