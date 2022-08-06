North Korea slams Pelosi’s visit to truce village

It demonstrates the "hostile policy of the current U.S. administration towards the DPRK", the North's official said in the statement carried by Pyongyang's state-run Korean Central News Agency.

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 6th August 2022 10:25 am IST
North Korea slams Pelosi's visit to truce village
US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Seoul: North Korea on Saturday condemned US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the inter-Korean truce village of Panmunjom.

In a statement, Jo Yong-sam, director general of the Foreign Ministry’s press and information department, also criticized Pelosi for talking about “strong and expanded deterrent” against threats from North Korea during her trip to South Korea earlier this week, reports Yonhap News Agency.

She made a two-day visit here from Wednesday following a trip to Taiwan. She had talks with National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo and a phone call with President Yoon Suk-yeol.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Italy receives help from France, Germany in migrant crisis

Pelosi then visited the Joint Security Area of Panmunjom inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ).

It demonstrates the “hostile policy of the current U.S. administration towards the DPRK”, the North’s official said in the statement carried by Pyongyang’s state-run Korean Central News Agency.

Pelosi, who is “the worst destroyer of international peace and stability had incited the atmosphere of confrontation with Russia during her visit to Ukraine in April, and incurred the wrath of the Chinese people for her recent junket to Taiwan”, Jo said.

He warned that it “would be a fatal mistake for her to think that she can go scot-free in the Korean Peninsula. The US will have to pay dearly for all the sources of trouble spawned by her wherever she went”.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button