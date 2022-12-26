Northeast Railway’s first Vande Bharat completed its trial run

Vande Bharat will have Passenger-friendly facilities like automatic doors and Wifi access.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 26th December 2022 3:47 pm IST
Northeast Frontier Railways first Vande Bharat completed its successful trial run
Vande Bharat train

Siliguri: The Northeast Frontier Railway’s (NFR) first Vande Bharat Train, the semi-high-speed train completed its trial run from Howrah-New Jalpaiguri station on Monday, an official statement said.

The train is likely to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 30th December.

Vande Bharat Express train will be the first express train between New Jalpaiguri (NJP), Siliguri to Kolkata after Shatabdi Express.

Also Read
UP: 2 people arrested for alleged attempt to lure people to convert to Christianity

Vande Bharat will have Passenger-friendly facilities like automatic doors and Wifi access.

The statement added that the nation’s seventh Vande Bharat train took around 8.30 hours to complete about 560km between NJP-Howrah during the first trial run today.

A massive crowd was gathered at the station to get a glimpse of the train.

Shuvendu Chowdhury, Divisional Rail Manager (DRM) Katihar- Northeast Frontier Railway(NFR) at NJP said, the trial run was completed successfully and we are waiting for the final day for its service.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button