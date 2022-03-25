Northern Army commander briefs J&K LG on security situation

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 25th March 2022 9:36 pm IST
IANS

Jammu: Indian Army’s Northern Command chief, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi called on Lt Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan on Friday and discussed matters regarding security scenario and overall security management in Jammu and Kashmir.

Lt Gen Dwivedi briefed Sinha about the security situation in the forward areas and hinterland of J&K.

Also Read
Rashogolla chai: the new beverage Kolkata either loves or fears

The Lt Governor commended the important role of the Army in maintaining peace, harmony and ensuring a secure environment for the people in J&K, which is witnessing rapid development and growth.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Kashmir updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button