Rashogolla chai: the new beverage Kolkata either loves or fears

How do you like your tea? With ginger, cardamom or tulsi leaves? How about a dollop of crème rashogolla! Yes, Rashogolla, the Bengali sweet!

Yes, you heard it right! You can get Rashogolla tea or more, a butter tea in Chumuk Chomok, besides South City Mall in Kolkata.

The video was posted on Instagram by a user, Kolkata Delites run by a food blogger Soham Sinha.

If you are wondering how the two most addictive delicacies in the world can come together to make something that’s not “digestible”? Let us tell you how.

First Chai is prepared by boiling milk, adding ginger and tea dust. A Rashogolla is placed within a mud pot before the tea is poured in.

When you scoop it out, the Rashogolla changes its colour from white to brown (the colour of the tea). One can then relish it as one would relish an ice cream.

The same goes for butter tea. A ball of butter is put in the tea where it floats for some time before it sinks in.

So next time when you visit Kolkota, try them at your own risk. Cheers!