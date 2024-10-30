Northern Gaza’s Beit Lahia declared ‘disaster’ zone amid Israeli siege

The municipality in the city of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip on Wednesday, October 30, declared the town a “disaster” zone as a result of the ongoing Israeli war of extermination and siege.

In a statement, the municipality said that the Beit Lahia is “without food, water, hospitals, doctors, services or telecommunications,” the Palestinian media reported.

It called for an end to what it described as “Israeli genocide,” in addition to “opening a safe passage to bring in medical supplies, food, fuel, civil defense equipment and first aid”

تغطية صحفية| بلدية بيت لاهيا: نعلن أن المدينة منطقة منكوبة جراء حرب الإبــادة والحصار الإسرائيلي، وهي بلا طعام ومياه ولا مستشفيات وأطباء ولا خدمات واتصالات.



– نطالب بوقف الإبــادة وفتح ممر آمن لإدخال المستلزمات الطبية والغذائية والوقود ومعدات الدفاع المدني والإسعافات. pic.twitter.com/RGozodsYaD — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) October 30, 2024

⭕️ نداء استغاثة من بلدية بيت لاهيا:



📌في ظل الكارثة الإنسانية التي يعيشها سكان مدينة بيت لاهيا نتيجة حرب الإبادة المستمرة والحصار المفروض على شمال قطاع غـــــزّة، حيث أصبحت بيت لاهيا

*بلا طعام*

*بلا مياه*

*بلا مستشفيات*

*بلا إسعافات*

*بلا دفاع مدني*

*بلا أطباء*… — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) October 30, 2024

This comes as the Israeli army continues its invasion and war of extermination in the northern Gaza, destroying life in Jabalia, its camp, and Beit Lahia for the 26th day.

On Tuesday, October 29, Israeli strikes killed at least 93 people, including 25 children, in overnight attacks on a family home and a nearby residential building in Beit Lahia.

Since October 5, the Israeli army has been executing a brutal assault on northern Gaza to eradicate the operational infrastructure of Hamas.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that the total death toll from Israel’s war on the region has risen to 43,163, with 101,510 injuries recorded since October 7, 2023.