Norway University nominates Harsh Mander for Nobel Peace Prize

The directors of the Peace Research Institute Oslo (PRIO) as per tradition, have offered their personal recommendations to the Nobel Peace Prize Committee. Indian human rights activist Harsh Mander led organisation Karwan-e-Mohabat has made it to the list.

The decision was made by a five person committee of the PRIO and submitted by current director Henrik Urdal. The list of five names (and organisations) also includes Harsh Mander for his contribution to “making a significant contribution to fighting religious extremism and promoting interreligious dialogue.”

It is worth noting that while the PRIO nominations are deemed respectable, the institute and its director have no association with the Nobel Institute or the Norwegian Nobel Committee and will have no bearing on the final decision.

Why was Harsh Mander nominated?

As earlier mentioned, Mander’s contribution to fighting religious extremism made him a compelling nomination for the prize. He was nominated for his campaign Karwan-e-Mohabbat (“Caravan of Love”) launched in 2017.

The PRIO discussed how the Modi government at the Centre has made living increasingly difficult for Muslims in the country. Responding to this violence, author, activist and director of the Center for Equity Studies in New Delhi, Harsh Mander, launched Karwan-e-Mohabbat, a campaign supporting and showing solidarity with the victims of hate crimes.

“Mander is an important voice for religious tolerance and dialogue, and his campaign an important rallying point for those who oppose interreligious conflict and violence.” read the PRIO website.

The website also mentioned Mohammed Zubair and Pratik Sinha, the co-founders of fact-checking site Alt News as worthy contenders.

The Nobel Peace Prize is the most respectable Prize accorded to individuals for working towards promoting peace and harmony.