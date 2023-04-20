Not 100cr, SRK’s actual fee for Pathaan is Rs…

Mumbai: Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, has become the talk of the town in Bollywood! The action-packed spy thriller has not only revived the Indian film industry, but it has also broken several box office records. In just a few weeks, the film has grossed over Rs 1,000 crore at the global box office, making it one of the highest-grossing films of all time.

Furthermore, a latest report in Bollywood Hungama indicate that SRK received a whopping 60% of the total profit as his remuneration for the film. Pathaan was made on a Rs 270 crore budget, and Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films made a Rs 333 crore profit, with the superstar actor reportedly pocketing Rs 200 crore from the overall profits.

The success of the film can be attributed to its star-studded cast, which includes Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana, and Salman Khan in a cameo appearance. But it’s SRK ‘s excellent portrayal as a badass spy that steals the show.

Pathaan has served as a sort of comeback for Shah Rukh Khan following the failure of his previous film, Zero. The actor spent the majority of the lockdown with his children and even joked about pursuing a second career as a chef. However, with the success of Pathaan, it appears that the superstar actor is back with a bang and has reaffirmed his position as Bollywood’s king.

Speaking about his upcoming movies, SRK has Dunki and Jawan in his kitty.