Mumbai: One of Indian television’s most iconic family dramas, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, may be heading towards its conclusion sooner than expected. The revival brought back Tulsi Virani and the beloved Virani family, striking a nostalgic chord with longtime fans while also attracting a new generation of viewers.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 last episode

According to a report by Gossips TV, the show is likely to go off air in August. The report also claims that the makers are planning a 10-year leap before bringing the current chapter to a close. An official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.

The original Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, which premiered in 2000, became a television phenomenon, running for 1,833 episodes and dominating TRP charts for seven consecutive years. In contrast, the sequel appears to be following a shorter format, reflecting changing audience preferences and viewing habits. So far, 327 episodes of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 have aired.

The sequel premiered on July 29, 2025, nearly 25 years after the launch of the original series on July 3, 2000. The show marked the return of Smriti Irani as Tulsi Virani and Amar Upadhyay as Mihir Virani. The cast also includes Rohit Suchanti, Shagun Sharma, Aman Gandhi, Tanisha Mehta, Akashdeep Saigal, Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Sumeet Sachdev and Shakti Anand.

While fans await an official announcement, the reported ending is likely to mark the close of another memorable chapter in the legacy of the Virani family.