One of Indian television's most iconic shows, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, is all set for a grand comeback with its much-anticipated second season. The news has already sent waves of nostalgia among fans, who are thrilled to see the return of the original cast that made the show a household name.

The sequel is expected to premiere on July 3, 2025, exactly 25 years after the original show debuted on Star Plus in 2000.

Cast members

Smriti Irani, now a prominent politician, will reprise her legendary role as Tulsi Virani, while Amar Upadhyay returns as Mihir. The show will also introduce a new generation of leads, with Shagun Sharma and Rohit Suchanti reportedly cast in pivotal roles. Balaji veteran Hiten Tejwani has confirmed his return to the show, and fans will be excited to know that his real-life wife, Gauri Pradhan, will also reprise her role as Nandini.

Adding to the buzz, it is being said that Ektaa Kapoor’s father, veteran actor Jeetendra, will make a special appearance in the new season. However, fans are still waiting to hear who will step into the role of the beloved ‘Baa’, originally played by the late Sudha Shivpuri.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 episodes

Season 2 will reportedly have a total of 150 episodes which will have a blend of classic family drama with a fresh contemporary twist. The original series ran for a staggering 1833 episodes and held the top spot on TRP charts for seven consecutive years, making history as the first Indian daily soap to cross 1000 episodes.

