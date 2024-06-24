Not 6 weeks, Bigg Boss OTT 3’s runtime is longer than you think!

Currently, 16 contestants are locked inside the controversial house, and they are all working hard to entertain their fans and make their presence felt

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th June 2024 12:04 pm IST
Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants Sana Makbul, Poulomi Das and Naezy (Image Source: X)

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 3 has started with a bang and is already creating a buzz on social media. The first two episodes were full of entertainment, fun, fights, and arguments. Currently, 16 contestants are locked inside the controversial house, and they are all working hard to entertain their fans and make their presence felt.

Fans are curious about the duration of BB OTT 3, and we have an update on it.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Runtime

Typically, the OTT version of Bigg Boss runs for a maximum of 2 months, or 8 weeks, followed by the television version after a short break. However, this time, Bigg Boss OTT 3 will run for 3 months.

This decision has received mixed reactions from fans and viewers. Some are excited for the extended journey of the show, while others are concerned that the extended duration might cause Bigg Boss to lose its charm. BB OTT 3 will run for 3 months and Bigg Boss 18 for another 4 months, so do makers have a 7 month long plan this time?

Let’s wait and see what the makers have in store for the viewers. What’s your take on BB OTT 3 runtime? Comment below.

