‘Not a single job delivered’: KTR slams Revanth Reddy, Rahul Gandhi

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) slammed the Congress party over its failure to deliver “a single job notification or a single job” from the 2 lakh jobs promised by the party in the first year of the formation of its government in Telangana.

He also called chief minister A Revanth Reddy and MP Rahul Gandhi “two politically unemployed fraudsters that provoked Telangana youth against the then KCR-led state government.”

“Two politically unemployed fraudsters of Congress provoked the Telangana youth against the KCR Government by promising them the moon Thanks to the youth, now those two have cushy jobs In the last 7 months, neither was a single job notification given nor a single job delivered from the 2 lakh jobs promised in the 1st year of Govt formation As the Telangana youth agitate vociferously on the streets of Hyderabad, where are these people? #WhereAreThe2LakhJobs #Telangana,” he said on X.

Earlier, he reminded Rahul Gandhi of his promise made in the Telangana Assembly elections to provide two lakh jobs in the first year if Congress came to power.

KTR said that more than seven months after Congress came to power not a single new job notification was issued. “You had personally met, promised the Telangana youngsters that recruitment of 2 lakh government jobs would be completed within the first one year of Congress assuming office. Your party also published ‘job calendar’ (full page advertisements) in all leading newspapers along with dates following your promise. It is over 7 months now but not a single new job notification has been issued so far and more importantly, 10 promised dates have passed,” the BRS leader said.

“How will your government deliver on the 2 lakh recruitment process without issuing any notifications? Please do respond as none responsible in Telangana Government seem to care,” added KTR.

He posted full-page advertisements published on the front page of newspapers, promising two lakh jobs with a job calendar, mentioning dates on which notifications will be issued for different categories of jobs.