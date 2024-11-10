‘Not accurate’: Qatar denies claims of withdrawing from Gaza ceasefire mediation

Doha: Qatar has denied media reports claiming that it has withdrawn from mediating a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, describing the circulating reports as “not accurate.”

This comes after several media outlets, including Reuters, CNN, and The Times of Israel on Saturday, November 9, reported that Qatar and the United States (US) have agreed to instruct Hamas to close its political office in Doha due to Hamas’ refusal to negotiate in good faith.

In a statement posted on X, Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed bin Mohammed Al-Ansari clarified that Qatar “notified the parties 10 days ago during the last attempts to reach an agreement, that it would stall its efforts to mediate between Hamas and Israel if an agreement was not reached in that round.”

“Qatar will resume those efforts with its partners when the parties show their willingness and seriousness to end the brutal war and the ongoing suffering of civilians caused by catastrophic humanitarian conditions in the Strip.”

Al-Ansari said Qatar “will not accept that mediation be a reason for blackmailing it.”

He cited recent challenges, including manipulation since the first pause and the women and children exchange deal collapse, and emphasized that some parties have retreated from negotiations.

He emphasised Palestinians’ right to establish an independent state based on pre-war borders, a claim that was largely disputed by the Israeli regime.

Al Ansari dismissed reports of Hamas’ closure in Doha as inaccurate, stating it serves as a communication channel and contributed to a ceasefire, urging official sources for information.

Qatar, a significant US ally in the region, hosts a major American air base and has successfully managed political negotiations with Iran, the Taliban, and Russia.

Qatar, the US, and Egypt have been instrumental in negotiations to broker a ceasefire in the year-long war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood,” a surprise attack on southern Israel, killing 1,300 civilians and taking 150 hostages, which prompted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to warn of “a long and difficult war.“

Since then, Israel has been launching a devastating offensive on Gaza, despite a UN Security Council resolution requesting an immediate cease-fire.

In Gaza, more than 43,600 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 102,900 others injured.