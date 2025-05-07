Not Aishwarya or Katrina—Salman Khan wanted to marry THIS actress

Mumbai: Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars in Bollywood. He has given many hit films and has fans all over the world. Whether it’s his movies, his style, or his personal life, Salman is always in the news. People often talk about his love life—especially his relationships with top actresses from the 90s.

But did you know? There was a time when Salman wanted to marry actress Juhi Chawla!

Salman’s Marriage Proposal to Juhi

In an old interview, Salman shared a sweet story. He said that in the early days of his career, he really liked Juhi. He called her “very sweet” and “adorable.” So much so, that he actually asked her father if he could marry her!

Sadly, Juhi’s father said no. Salman joked, “Maybe I didn’t fit the bill… pata nahi kya chahiye tha unko,” which means “I don’t know what he wanted.”

This video of Salman’s proposal story went viral again recently, and fans loved it!

Juhi’s Funny Reaction

When asked about it, Juhi laughed and said yes, Salman had once offered her a movie too. But back then, she didn’t know him well and had to say no to the film because of some issue.

Even now, Salman jokes with her and says, “You didn’t do that film with me!”

They Worked Together a Few Times

Though they didn’t do many films together, they shared the screen in shows and a few movies like Deewana Mastana, Andaz Apna Apna, and Salaam-E-Ishq.

Salman and Juhi are still good friends. She’s now married to businessman Jay Mehta, while Salman remains Bollywood’s most famous bachelor.