Hyderabad: When Dhurandhar released on December 5, it became much more than a regular big film. Starring Ranveer Singh, the movie turned into a box-office storm and crossed Rs. 1300 crore worldwide, making it one of Bollywood’s biggest industry hits. Even weeks after release, theatres continued to see strong footfalls, proving the film’s massive popularity.

Though Ranveer Singh delivered a powerful performance, the biggest surprise of the film was senior actor Akshaye Khanna. Playing the role of Rahman Dekait, a dangerous gangster from Karachi’s Lyari area, Akshaye won huge appreciation. His calm yet terrifying screen presence, strong voice modulation, and natural dialogue delivery made the character unforgettable.

Interestingly, Akshaye Khanna was not the first choice for this role. Before him, the character was offered to Tollywood star Nagarjuna Akkineni. Known for experimenting with different roles, Nagarjuna reportedly liked the character.

However, he had to say no due to date issues. At that time, he was already busy with other big projects, including Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring Rajinikanth, along with Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera. Because of overlapping schedules, he could not take up Dhurandhar.

After Dhurandhar, Akshaye Khanna’s career received a major boost. The role of Rahman Dekait is now considered one of the best villain performances in recent Bollywood cinema and has brought him back into the spotlight in a big way.