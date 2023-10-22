Not Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor wanted to marry THIS actress

Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor is currently one of the most successful and highest-paid actors of his generation. He is being credited with dragging Bollywood out of troubled waters as most of the Hindi films were failing at the box office before the release of ‘Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva’ after cinemas were re-opened past the COVID-19 breakout.

Ranbir Kapoor is currently gearing up for his most anticipated film ‘Animal’. The actor has not been popular because of his acting skills but his good looks are what attracts almost every female fan. The Rockstar actor is rumoured to be the second Bollywood actor after Sanjay Dutt who has the most number of girlfriends.

As the eighth season of the most exciting show ‘Koffee With Karan’ is set to premiere, an old video of Ranbir Kapoor has resurfaced online in which he admits that he doesn’t want to marry Alia Bhat. The ‘Sanju’ actor appeared last with Ranveer Singh in the show and it was during that episode when he said he would like to marry Anushka Sharma who was married at that time.

In the episode Karan Johar while questioning Ranbir Kapoor gave him three names for Kill, Marry and Hook Up. The three names were Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandez and Anushka Sharma. Ranbir Kapoor while replying to KJo’s question said that he would love to marry Anushka but she is already married.

The actor continued by saying that he would hook up with the rest of the girls – Alia Bhatt and Jacqueline Fernandez. He further said he doesn’t want to marry either Alia or Jacqueline.

Well, ‘love is unconditional’. Ranbir Kapoor might not be aware at that time that his soulmate is Alia Bhatt!

Ranbir and Alia got married in 2022 and are happily living their lives. The couple have a daughter named Raha Kapoor.