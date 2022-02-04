Not an attack, just a warning to Owaisi: Hindu Sena chief

On Friday morning, it was reported that the police have arrested Sachin and Shubham, the two men responsible for shooting at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s car in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. A mere few hours later Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta issued a statement, avowing to offer legal aid to both the shooters.

Defending their actions, Gupta said, “It is not an attack, it is a warning. If it was an attack, the bullets would have gone through the window of the car.”

“The youth (Sachin and Shubham) just wanted to warn Owaisi, not harm him.” he said.

"It was not an attack, but warning to #Owaisi," says Hindu Sena President Vishnu Gupta.

Gupta has announced to give legal aid and respect & honour to Sachin and Shubham, two accused, who opened fire at @asadowaisi on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/9nhw3AP8vl — Rishikesh Kumar (@rishhikesh) February 4, 2022

Gupta claimed that the attack was a result of the aggressive speeches made by the AIMIM chief. Dubbing the speeches as an act of aag ugalna (spewing fire and hatred), he further said that the Hindu Sena will offer legal aid to two men.

Gupta also stated that the Hindu Sena has attacked Owaisi’s residence (in Delhi) in the past and he needs to better understand why this happens.

“Owaisi needs to respect the sentiment of the people. We can do a lot in anger but we know how to curb it. We don’t believe in violence or murder.”

Gupta concluded his speech by requesting Owaisi with folded hands to refrain from making “violent speeches” which could result in attacks of this nature.