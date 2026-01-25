Not an election its a democratic battle: TVK Vijay on Tamil Nadu Assembly polls

Mamallapuram (Tamil Nadu): TVK chief Vijay on Sunday, January 25, characterised the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections as a high-stakes “democratic battle” rather than a mere electoral contest, asserting his party’s unique position to challenge established political powers.

“What is going to happen now is not just an election; it is a democratic battle. You are the commanders who are going to lead this democratic battle,” Vijay told a gathering of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) cadres here.

The actor-turned-politician declared that only TVK has the guts and attitude to take on the ‘evil force’ that is ruling right now and the ‘corrupt force’ that has previously governed the state–obvious references to the ruling DMK and the AIADMK, respectively.

“Whether it is this evil force or that corrupt force, both should not rule Tamil Nadu. Only we have the guts and the attitude to truly and boldly oppose such parties,” said Vijay.

He also emphasised the core mission of his political entry, stating, “we are here to save the people and protect the soil from anyone who intends to cause harm”.

Claiming that the support to his party transcends traditional political affiliations, and that he is viewed as a family member in homes across the state, the top star committed to a high standard of political integrity, maintaining that “we will never compromise our politics for anyone or anything”.

“I will not commit corruption like those before or those here now. I will not touch even a single paisa. Not even a drop of a corruption stain will occur,” Vijay vowed.

He also dismissed rumours of political pressure or surrendering to national parties. He alleged that previous administrations were “slaves to the BJP” and claimed the current DMK government had “surrendered indirectly” while maintaining a “facade” through attractive announcements.

But he acknowledged that cleaning the system is a process, and requires a leader who does not desire personal gain.

“You might ask, Is this a movie? Is this the film Mudhalvan (where the protagonist becomes CM for a day). Will he come and clean everything in one day. Practically, that is not possible. It is a process,” the actor-politician said.

The TVK leader invoked the legacy of freedom fighter Rani Velu Nachiyar and her commanders to inspire his cadres.

Labeling his party workers as “front-line warriors” and “commanders,” Vijay noted that while rivals underestimate his strength, the people have already decided to give him a clear mandate.

While claiming that for other parties, a booth is just a place to cast a vote — and sometimes to “steal” votes — he asserted that for his party, booths are “halls of democracy.”

“We must ensure democracy isn’t stolen there. We must protect every vote”, Vijay said, urging his party cadres to stay vigilant in the coming months.

Further, he said “the TVK army is so gutsy that it can win even if it stands alone, in the absence of a friendly force,” in an apparent reference to alliance.

He also took oath along with his cadres to work “truthfully, solemnly, and firmly” to reclaim Tamil Nadu in the 2026 elections.

At the meeting, he unveiled his party’s symbol ‘whistle,’ and also played it, with enthusiastic party workers joining and cheering him.