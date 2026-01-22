Election Commission allots ‘whistle’ symbol to Vijay’s TVK

Chennai: The EC has allotted ‘whistle’ as the symbol for actor-politician Vijay’s TVK and enthusiastic party workers have launched efforts to popularise it across the state, senior leader CTR Nirmal Kumar said on Thursday, January 22.

The whistle symbol was the ‘priority’ one as preferred by Vijay from a choice of 10 symbols proposed, Kumar, joint general secretary of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam said.

Incidentally, one of actor Vijay’s top hit songs is “whistle podu,” (play the whistle) from his 2024 film GOAT, which had some references to his then planned political foray.

He had acted in a film titled ‘Bigil,’ which also means whistle.

Also Read Madras HC reserves order on Jana Nayagan censor certification, release delayed

“The overall expectations and desire of the people of Tamil Nadu is that our leader should become the Chief Minister. As a first step, this symbol has been given,” Kumar told reporters here.

Two years after the launch of the party, the 2026 Assembly polls will be the first electoral battle of the 50 year-old Vijay-helmed TVK, Kumar said, expressing confidence of the party securing a massive win and Vijay becoming the CM.

Meanwhile, senior Congress functionary Praveen Chakravarty, whose reported meeting with Vijay earlier had set off buzz in the political circles, said the 2026 “election whistle” is blown in the state.

“The TN 2026 election ‘whistle’ is blown! All parties are now Ready Set Go :),” Chakravarty, Chairman – Professionals’ Congress & Data Analytics, said.