Not an ‘idea of India’ but a pluralistic perspective is needed: Prof Ashwani Kumar

New Delhi: Prof. Ashwani Kumar, noted social scientist, professor & dean, School of Development Studies, Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai, has said that shared heritage was in danger today and thus the idea of India was in danger. Instead of ‘an idea for India’ the country needed a pluralistic perspective of the idea of India, he noted.

Prof. Ashwani Kumar made the above observation while delivering a lecture on “Idea(s) of India”. The lecture was organised by the Institute of Objective Studies (IOS), here the other day at its auditorium.

Delivering the lecture, Prof. Ashwani Kumar stressed the need for the dialogue of ideas. It was Rabindra Nath Tagore who first used the term ‘idea of India’ which offered a new view of the engagement.

Prof. Kumar said that the idea(s) of India was mandatory for the nation and its citizens. Projecting an exemplary framework of varied roles of freedom fighters, representing different social and religious backgrounds, he explained how diverse ideas brought to the fore the idea of an inclusive India in pre-independent India.

He highlighted extensive research outcomes through a historic news clip headlined “Birth of India’s Freedom” to thoroughly examine the Nehruvian philosophy of the country’s socio-political development. “Nehru always dreamed of an idea of India and foresaw that ideal democracy to find room for post-colonial rule. The focus of India’s idea(s) today was on shared heritage for the nation’s holistic growth. Propagating “shared culture and commitment for sustaining the core values” was mandatory in the present context, he noted.

‘Inquilab Zindabad’

Prof. Kumar held that there were many examples of diverse ideas which inculcated a spirit of a progressive India in its diversity. Citing an example, how the famous slogan “Inquilab Zindabad” (Long Live the Revolution) by Maulana Hasrat Mohani still had a lasting impact on Indian societies.

The whole idea of revolution paved the way for the nation-building concept by accommodating countless ideas. Contrary to Maulana Hasrat Mohani, the poems of Faiz Ahmad Faiz expressed the anguish felt by the poet in the divided Indian subcontinent context—India and Pakistan—and the shared pains in the form of unavoidable realities these societies faced over and over again as if respective countries were still not free.

By using the Nehruvian framework for an idea of India, the nation would certainly move on the path of prosperity. The proven fact was that India was a nation of nations; it was not monogamous. It was a land of collective thoughts, languages, cultures and ideas, he emphasised.

Prof. Kumar insisted that Sunil Khilnani in his book used the phrase ‘the idea of India’. The idea of India and the ideas of India were there to understand what India was. There had to be multiple ideas. If there were several Hindustans, there was one Hindustan.

Undoubtedly, there was no single idea, but the numerous thoughts of India, and they accommodated multiple cultures, religions, faiths and ethics, paving the way for harmonious, yet diverse Indian societies. Multiple contrasting, yet compelling ideas belonging to everyone made an idea(s) of India for the Indian societies to flourish.

In the context of the current political situation and the scenario of hatred against different communities was apparent, especially minorities in India were being used as a tool for partisan political gains.

It is high time to evaluate Nehruvian philosophy and what Rabindranath Tagore said and thought about nationalism & patriotism.

With regard to differentiation between various languages and cultural subjugations in linguistic terms, one must understand that there was nothing external or internal language barrier. The idea that India had many languages and their incorporation into a single nation, fitted into that idea, he added.

Origin of the term ‘The idea of India’ traced

Prof. Kumar traced the origin of the term, “the idea of India” and said that it was poetic, philosophical and political in nature.

According to historian, Ram Chandra Guha, the idea was articulated by Tagore, Dr. Ambedkar and Indian Constitution. What was needed was to re-evaluate the ideas of Mahatma Gandhi and the Frontier Gandhi, Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan, to feel how Gujarat and Kabul bestowed a similar spirit of humanity and social bonding.

Likewise, the thoughts of Babasaheb Ambedkar were more crucial today to nourish Indian societies for ideas of India to build it as a prosperous nation.

Ideas with guidance from India’s towering leaders and freedom fighters like Sardar Patel, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, etc., propagating constitutional democracy and secularism should make India a strong nation.

Similarly, the contributions of early liberal feminists like Rajkumari Amrit Kaur, Sarojini Naidu and Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit could not be underestimated for a diversified yet united Indian spirit of freedom of womanhood for prosperity.

When talking about visionary women, India could not ignore the remarkable roles played by Begum Aizaz Rasul, the only Muslim woman member of the Constituent Assembly. Likewise, India could not ignore Jaipal Singh Munda in the context of the country’s struggle for Tribal rights, he opined.

In his lecture, Prof. Kumar differentiated between the market and bazaar to understand India’s integrity from a socio-economic point of view.

As Nehru spoke on the night of August 14, 1947, that the idea of freedom wiped off the tears of every citizen, there was still the need to think and rethink it. Oneness did not mean one community, one culture, one language or anything else that symbolised or enforced majoritarian thought while ignoring or suppressing the rest, he concluded.

Question-Answer session

The lecture was followed by a question-answer session in which Prof. Kumar replied to several questions from the audience on ignominy and partisan ideas gripping the Indian society to fulfil vested interests. He emphasised how the Indian Constitution safeguarded everybody’s rights, but its socio-political misuse portended ill for the country.

Meanwhile, in his presidential remarks, Prof. M. Afzal Wani, vice-chairman, IOS, said that India could not be scriptured in one mind. There could not be a uniform culture.

It was diversified in several respects. India’s setback on several issues was rooted in politics. The country was not made on economic indicators. It had to become important in economic terms.

He stated that India was making stunning progress in different spheres. The present crisis was not social but political.

He said that India had to achieve set goals of the Constitution, which included human dignity, equality, liberty etc. The task that lay ahead was nation-building. The development should take care of the welfare of people.

Lauding the role of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Prof. Wani held that it was doing great work in the field of research on social issues. He said that an academician should not fail to write. He advised against being divided into political groups. He complained that the truth was not being explained and certain things in Vedas were not being presented.

He suggested that TISS should offer short-term courses for the benefit of scholars.

He briefly elaborated on the activities of the IOS and referred to the visionary leadership of IOS Chairman, Dr. Mohammad Manzoor Alam. He further said that academic empowerment must continue to ascertain variegated ideas for India to nourish the nation that should thrive with a vast pool of intellectual minds.

At the outset, introducing the topic Prof. M. Afzal Wani said that the lecture explained the making of India as a historically layered, diverse and eclectic community of people and identities.

While celebrating the ideas of diversity, the lecture further explored how India continued to survive its own success despite challenges to its foundational ideas. He also presented a brief profile of Prof. Ashwani Kumar. He also conducted the proceedings and thanked all the attendees of the lecture.