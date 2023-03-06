Not Colors, Lock Upp 2 to air on THIS TV channel

Mumbai: Lock Upp 2 and its updates are creating a lot of hype among the reality show audience much before its official premiere. Fans are excited for the new season to begin and many popular celebrity names who are likely to take part in the show are surfacing online.

Reports suggested that Lock Upp, which debuted on OTT (MX Player and Alt Balaji) last year, is expected to shift to television this year. It is being said that the makers are planning for a bigger season and are hoping to break Bigg Boss records.

And now, we have an exciting update the show’s premiere. According to industry insiders, producer Ekta Kapoor has zeroed upon MTV channel to air her show. However, there has been no official confirmation from the makers of the show or MTV channel, leaving fans waiting for an announcement to confirm the news.

This news has sent fans of the show into a frenzy, with many eager to see their favorite reality stars in Lock Upp 2. Celebrity names that are rumoured to take part in the show are — Rakhi Sawant, Aly Goni, Emiway Bantai, Karan Patel, Paras Chhabra and others.

Sources have it that the makers are prepping up for the first promo and it is expected to get released in coming weeks.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Lock Upp 2.