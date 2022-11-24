Not diamonds, SRK’s new nameplate is made off…

Mumbai: Bollywood’s Badshah Shah Rukh Khan is known for many things apart from his movies. One of them is his very own luxurious paradise Mannat, a million-dollar house and it is nothing less than a palace. King Khan’s sea-facing abode in Mumbai’s Bandra is spread across 27 thousand square feet and has 6 floors with a personal theatre and several lavish ameneties.

Earlier this week, Mannat trended on Twitter after the pictures of its changed new nameplate went viral on internet. The diamond-studded nameplate soon became the hot topic of discussion among fans and media. It was speculated that those diamonds are real and the price of the latest nameplate is in crores.

Slamming all the rumors indirectly, Shah Rukh Khan’s better half Gauri Khan took to her Twitter and wrote, “The main door of your home is the entry point for your family and friends. So the nameplate attracts positive energy… we chose a transparent material with glass crystals that emit a positive, uplifting and calm vibe #GauriKhanDesigns.”

Gauri khan is a professional interior designer and runs her own company called ‘Gauri Khan Designs’. She has collaborated with many famous personalities Karan Johar, Alia, and Ranbir to name a few.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan has Pathaan, Dunki and Jawaan in his kitty. He will also be seen playing an extended cameo in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3.