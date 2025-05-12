Not easy but feels right: Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket

The 36-year-old Kohli turned up in 123 Tests for India, scoring 9230 runs with 30 hundreds at an average of 46.85.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 12th May 2025 12:28 pm IST
India Cricketer Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli

New Delhi: India’s batting talisman Virat Kohli on Monday announced his retirement from Test cricket ending the speculation about his future in the longest format.

The 36-year-old Kohli turned up in 123 Tests for India, scoring 9230 runs with 30 hundreds at an average of 46.85. He will only play in ODIs now, having already retired from T20 Internationals last year.

Also Read
IPL 2025: Franchises told by BCCI to assemble by Tuesday

“As I step away from this format, it’s not easy — but it feels right. I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for,” Kohli announced on his instagram page.

MS Creative School

“I’m walking away with a heart full of gratitude — for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way,” he added.

His retirement continues the exodus of Indian bigwigs from the Test arena. Ravichandran Ashwin (in December) and Rohit Sharma (last week) are the others to have called it quits in the format.

(The headline has been edited to correct a grammatical mistake.)

St Josephs
Germanten Hospital
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 12th May 2025 12:28 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Sports updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button