Not found it correct to take step that could overlap legal process: EC

Several political parties from the INDIA bloc had approached the poll panel, accusing the government of using probe agencies to target their leaders.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 16th April 2024 2:49 pm IST
Prepare Do’s and Don’ts for cops ahead of Telangana polls: ECI
Election Commission

New Delhi: Amid allegations by opposition parties that the government was misusing probe agencies to target its leaders, the Election Commission on Tuesday asserted that while it remains committed to protecting level playing field and campaign entitlement of parties and candidates, it has not found it correct to take any step that could overlap or overrun the legal judicial process.

In a statement, the poll authority said it was guided by constitutional wisdom when presented with “live situations” involving political persons which have been under active consideration and orders of the courts based on criminal investigations.

“While the Commission remained unwaveringly committed to protection of level playing field and campaign entitlement of political parties and candidates, it has not found it correct to take any step that could overlap or overrun the legal judicial process.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Indian student killings in American unconnected but I still share worry: EAM

Several political parties from the INDIA bloc had approached the poll panel, accusing the government of using probe agencies to target their leaders.

Folowing the arrest of the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the ED in an alleged case of money laundering linked to the excise policy, the opposition had mounted renewed attack on the government for its alleged bid to silence the opposition in poll season.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 16th April 2024 2:49 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button