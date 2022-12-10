Not Hyderabad, Jr NTR's home for December is...

Hyderabad: This is the time of year when celebrities enjoy spending time with their loved ones and family in some of the world’s most beautiful winter wonderlands such as New York and London. Tollywood stars are no exception as we are spotting several celebs jetting off for their much-awaited December vacation.

On Saturday morning, Jr. NTR and his family were papped at Hyderabad’s RGIA airport as they jetted off for Christmas vacation.

Reportedly, the actor will be in USA this whole month to spend some quality time with his wife and children. Pictures of NTR and his family at the airport before they left for holiday are surfacing online. Tarak will be spending Christmas and the New Year in the United States.

On the professional front, Jr NTR was last seen in RRR which took the world by storm. He has NTR30 is currently in the pre-production phase’s final stages, and it’s expected to open in theatres early next year. He also has another interesting project with Prashanth Neel.