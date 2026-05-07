Not Hyderabad, this year KTR to attend Formation Day in Malaysia

The former minister accepted the invitation and confirmed his participation.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 7th May 2026 9:28 pm IST
Group of professionals attending Formation Day event in Malaysia, with diverse attire and smiling faces.

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) will attend the Telangana Formation Day celebration in Kuala Lumpur on June 6 at the Matrade Exhibition and Convention Center and may miss celebrations in the state.

The event is being organised by BRS Malaysia. On Thursday, May 7, the party’s NRI Global Coordinator Mahesh Bigala and others met KTR and formally invited him to attend the event as a chief guest.

KTR accepted the invitation and confirmed his participation.

Subhan Bakery

BRS Malaysia is making extensive arrangements to host the celebrations on a grand scale, bringing together the Telangana & Telugu diaspora in Malaysia to mark the historic occasion with pride and enthusiasm.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 7th May 2026 9:28 pm IST

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