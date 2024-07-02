Not July, check out Kalki 2898 AD new expected OTT release date

Hyderabad: Latest blockbuster, Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin and starring Prabhas, has taken the box office by storm. The film’s success has sparked discussions about its digital release. The mytho-sci-fi drama’s early reception highlights Nag Ashwin’s directorial skill and Prabhas’s star appeal.

Latest buzz has it that there is a slight delay in the OTT release of “Kalki 2898 AD.” Amazon Prime has acquired the rights for all South Indian languages, while Netflix has secured the rights for the Hindi version. The filmmakers are currently negotiating with these OTT platforms to postpone the digital release.

Initially, the film was expected to be available on digital platforms by late July. However, the latest buzz suggests that “Kalki 2898 AD” will most likely stream from the second week of September. The film’s impressive performance in theaters has encouraged the makers to extend its theatrical run.

Kalki 2898 AD is a blockbuster film directed by Nag Ashwin, featuring a star-studded cast including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan. The film has taken the box office by storm, earning an impressive Rs 625 crore worldwide. The film is also making waves in North America, grossing USD 11 million and attracting packed audiences.

Fans and critics alike have been eagerly awaiting news on the sequel to this futuristic epic. And now, it has been announced that the sequel has already achieved a significant milestone with the completion of nearly 60% of the filming. The production has wrapped up many crucial scenes, leaving only the major portions to be filmed.

Regarding the release date of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Part 2, Ashwini Dutt stated, “The film is 60% complete. Only major portions are left to shoot. We have not yet decided on the release date.” Despite the substantial progress made, the team has yet to finalize when the eagerly awaited sequel will hit the screens.