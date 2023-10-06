Not just Hyderabad: Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium under fire for poor seating

During the ongoing ICC World Cup matches, following the scrutiny of Hyderabad’s Uppal Stadium, Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium has also faced criticism regarding the condition of seats in certain sections.

A cricket enthusiast shared an alleged photograph depicting the state of seats at Narendra Modi Stadium on his X (formerly Twitter) account. He wrote, “Hyderabad was not just one example, it’s the same in Ahmedabad for a seat worth 2k.”

Hyderabad was not just one example, it’s the same in Ahmedabad for a seat worth 2k #cwc2023 #ENGvsNZ pic.twitter.com/fZ73SSEhMU — Sourabh Pareek (@CricSourabh7) October 5, 2023

In another tweet, the same individual uploaded a video showcasing the seating conditions for the audience.

For those who are saying, bas ek seat kharab hai, you can judge yourself., iam here in the stadium and iknow the condition. #ENGvNZ #CricketWorldCup2023 pic.twitter.com/yZ1R5xo3ep — Sourabh Pareek (@CricSourabh7) October 5, 2023

Subpar seating conditions at Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad

This isn’t the initial grievance regarding seating conditions at ICC World Cup matches.

Previously, a cricket writer shared a photograph showcasing the condition of seats at Uppal Stadium on X. He remarked, “Nothing much has changed in Uppal stadium. Only some window dressing and spectator comfort still not taken care of in full.”

Nothing much has changed in Uppal stadium. Only some window dressing and spectator comfort still not taken care of in full.#worldcup2023 pic.twitter.com/RiPyeRsfEn — C.VENKATESH (@C4CRICVENKATESH) October 3, 2023

When certain social media users alleged that the writer had posted an outdated or fabricated photograph, he countered with another image alongside his ticket for the Pakistan vs. Australia ICC World Cup warm-up match and a video of the stadium.

This is for those, who said I had posted an old or fake pic. I’m very present at the ground. pic.twitter.com/klMfNCM6VM — C.VENKATESH (@C4CRICVENKATESH) October 3, 2023

This video is for those doubting thomoses who felt my earlier pics were edited. pic.twitter.com/xmC5ti9hCm — C.VENKATESH (@C4CRICVENKATESH) October 3, 2023

Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

This international cricket stadium, situated in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, boasts a seating capacity of 132,000 spectators.

The stadium, owned by the Gujarat Cricket Association, was renamed Narendra Modi Stadium on February 24, 2021.

During the ICC World Cup 2023, the stadium is scheduled to host numerous matches, including the India vs. Pakistan clash and the final.