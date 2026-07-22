Not just slogans, Gen Z’s viral songs and reels give voice to CJP protest

More than two months have passed since NEET UG 2026 paper leak, 21 young lives have perished out of depression since then and over 20 days of intense protest at Jantar Mantar, two days since Delhi Police unleashed violence in the form of assault, humiliation, threats, lathicharge, tear gas on the youth, try their best to keep the protest at bay, but India’s young awaaz will not be silenced.

They are talking, discussing, singing, humming – in their own way – the GenZ way.

Many videos have surfaced in which the future of India has expressed their disappointment and hope through Instagram reels, songs, and quirky edits. In their own ways, they are sending a message to the government – Desh ko bachao.

Siasat.com has collated some posters and videos. If you have any, do comment on our comment section.

Three young men gave a satirical spin to the emotionally charged Maa from Aamir Khan’s Taare Zameen Par. The parody of the iconic “Main kabhi batlata nahin, par andhere se darta hoon main, Maa” is a hilarious yet poignant take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s reluctance to hold a press conference or face questions from the media. The lyrics will make you smile, but they also leave you questioning the silence of the country’s top leadership.

Rapper Garam Kalakar asks the public what they saw on thei TV screen on Jun 20, 2026

Jantar Mantar pe tumne kya dekha .. pic.twitter.com/rADyrqWWDz — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) July 21, 2026

Some singers are making good songs!👌 pic.twitter.com/dB8FL8wPfb — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 22, 2026

Some creative editor has made this fiery edit… absolutely शानदार. 🔥



Share it everywhere on WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and all platforms.



Inquilab Zindabad. ✊ pic.twitter.com/5wQUplPmPp — RishiKesh Kumar (@rishikeshlaw) July 21, 2026

Remember when Prime Minister Modi pulled a coin trick on a child. The youth remembers

GenZ making fun of Vishwaludo coin trick !!



Peak innovative way of protest pic.twitter.com/X7erIIzUKE — Nehr_who? (@Nher_who) July 22, 2026

In a sarcastic remark aimed at Modi, the youth suggested that he “eat Mentos instead of Melody,” alluding to the confectionery’s popular tagline that it “dimaag ki batthi jalao (switches on the brain).”

This is BRUTAL 🔥😅



Next level Roasting 😅 pic.twitter.com/fiFTcInRF3 — Gabbar (@Gabbar0099) July 22, 2026

These two young lads chinned up exhausted, hungry protestors with samosas and some tea. But not regular ones, these samosas were reportedly calls ‘Melony ke samose’

Here are some creative posters