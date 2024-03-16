Not Mumbai, Deepika Padukone to welcome 1st baby in THIS city?

Mumbai: Deepika Padukone, a popular Bollywood actress, recently broke the internet with her pregnancy announcement. Fans rejoiced as she shared the news of her impending motherhood on Instagram. The Fighter star, along with her husband Ranveer Singh, is eagerly awaiting the arrival of their firstborn, expected in September 2024.

Deepika Padukone On Pre-Mommy Break

Deepika is in no rush to dive into work or public appearances. Instead, she’s enjoying this precious phase. Her focus lies on physical and mental well-being. Currently, in her first trimester, Deepika is taking ample rest and spending quality time with her family. She wants to rest in her hometown, Bangalore, seeking advice from her mom and mom-in-law, a report in Bollywood Life said.

Ranveer, equally excited about becoming a father, showers her with pampering and support.

Deepika Padukone To Welcome Baby In Bengaluru?

Buzz also has it that Deepika might welcome her first child in her home hometown Banglore. However, there is no official confirmation on this yet.

Career and Motherhood

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone (Source: Instagram)

Deepika’s decision to embrace motherhood at the peak of her career speaks volumes about her confidence in the industry. As one of Bollywood’s leading actresses, she has already etched her mark and is irreplaceable. Deepika has wrapped up her current work commitments, leaving fans curious about whether she’ll take an extended break post-baby arrival. So, is she on a break for around one year now?

According to recent reports, Deepika has also decided not to attend the promotional events of her upcoming movie Kalki 2898 AD which is scheduled to release on May 9th, 2024. She will skip them to avoid having to travel.