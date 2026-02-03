Mumbai: The hype around Dhurandhar 2, officially titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has reached a new high as the much-awaited teaser is finally out. Starring Ranveer Singh in his fierce avatar as Hamza Ali Mazari, the teaser has set social media buzzing and raised expectations for an even darker and more intense sequel.

After the massive success of Dhurandhar Part One, both in theatres and on OTT, the makers have clearly decided to rethink their digital strategy. The first film not only shattered box office records but also performed extremely well on Netflix, where it continued to trend for days after release.

However, for the sequel, the production house has chosen a completely new OTT path.

In a surprising move, Netflix has not acquired the digital rights of Dhurandhar 2. Instead, the sequel will stream exclusively on JioHotstar after its theatrical run. The change was quietly confirmed through the first-look poster, which features the JioHotstar and Star Gold logos at the bottom.

This decision signals a strong in-house strategy by Jio Studios. By removing Netflix as the streaming partner, the makers can avoid the usual eight-week OTT window and keep the film exclusive to theatres for a longer period. While this is a setback for Netflix, it is a major win for JioHotstar.

Big changes in Dhurandhar 2 music rights

Another noticeable shift is in music rights. While the first film’s music belonged to Saregama, Dhurandhar: The Revenge now has its music rights with T-Series. This update too is confirmed in the teaser.

What to expect from the sequel

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film continues Hamza’s journey as he rises to power in Lyari while hunting down India’s enemies. The cast includes Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Sara Arjun.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set to release in theatres on March 19, 2026, in multiple Indian languages. With bigger stakes, new partners, and a darker tone, the sequel is gearing up to redefine the franchise once again.