Not Opposition: Rijiju explains who ‘dimagi Naxals’ are

New Delhi: Even as PM Narendra Modi’s “dimagi Naxal” comment has been a hot topic, facing criticism from the Opposition ever since he used it in his Independence Day speech at the Red Fort, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju jumped to his defence on Sunday, August 16.

Insisting that the PM did not refer to Opposition leaders when he used the term, Rijiju took to X and shared a list, claiming those were the kind of people Modi was actually pointing at in his address.

Very unfortunate & highly damaging statement by respected former Home Minister of India.

PM @narendramodi ji didn't say opposition leaders are Dimagi Naxals. Only following are Dimagi Naxals:



1. Who support Maoists and reject Indian Constitution.

2. Who stand with separatists… https://t.co/QUIlmlEQZC — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 16, 2026

On the list were those who “support Maoists and reject the Indian Constitution; who stand with separatists and support Art 370; who want to cut chicken neck to separate the Northeast from India.”

Rijiju’s remarks came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that ‘dimagi Naxals’ need to be identified and ‘isolated’. His remarks had caused an uproar in the Opposition.

Rijiju’s explanation follows a post by Congress leader P. Chidambaram, also a former home minister, earlier in the day, where he just wrote, “I am proud to be a Dimagi Naxal”.