Not Opposition: Rijiju explains who ‘dimagi Naxals’ are

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Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju addresses a meeting
Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi: Even as PM Narendra Modi’s “dimagi Naxal” comment has been a hot topic, facing criticism from the Opposition ever since he used it in his Independence Day speech at the Red Fort, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju jumped to his defence on Sunday, August 16.

Insisting that the PM did not refer to Opposition leaders when he used the term, Rijiju took to X and shared a list, claiming those were the kind of people Modi was actually pointing at in his address.

On the list were those who “support Maoists and reject the Indian Constitution; who stand with separatists and support Art 370; who want to cut chicken neck to separate the Northeast from India.”

Subhan Bakery

Rijiju’s remarks came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that ‘dimagi Naxals’ need to be identified and ‘isolated’. His remarks had caused an uproar in the Opposition.

Rijiju’s explanation follows a post by Congress leader P. Chidambaram, also a former home minister, earlier in the day, where he just wrote, “I am proud to be a Dimagi Naxal”.

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