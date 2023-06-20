Not Prabhas, This Bollywood Actor was the first choice for Adipurush

Mumbai: Prabhas’ highly anticipated film, Adipurush, has taken a back seat as it failed to pass the Monday test. Om Raut’s latest release, starring Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, and Devdatta Nage, has been a potboiler of controversy ever since it hit the screens on June 16.

Starting from their looks to the dialogues and VFX, the movie has received negative reviews from all quarters.

Amid all this, self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan made a surprising claim that has left netizens in shock. KRK recently took to his Twitter to reveal a new piece of information about Adipurush.

In one of his latest tweets, he said,

“I said in my review of the film Tanhaji that Om Raut doesn’t know the direction, and it is proved with #Adipurush that I was 100% correct. I never lie for any film or any director or actor. @TheAaryanKartik is lucky that he didn’t do #Adipurush!”

Speculations are now rife that not Prabhas but Kartik Aaryan was the first choice for the role of ‘Raghava’. If these rumours turn out to be true, then fans are curious to know if Kartik gave a missed to Om Raut’s directorial.

Coming back to Adipurush, the movie which was released across the country in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil last Friday has only managed to stack up to 241.10 crores in India so far. According to reports, the movie has witnessed a nearly 75 per cent drop in its footfalls and now is struggling to cross even Kartik Aryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyya 2.