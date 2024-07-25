Not Rs 20cr, check Nagarjuna’s huge FEE for Bigg Boss Telugu 8

Hyderabad: The much-awaited reveal of the Bigg Boss Telugu 8 logo has set the stage for an exciting new season. Fans are buzzing with anticipation as the popular reality show gears up for its grand premiere. The iconic host, Nagarjuna, known for his charisma and engaging presence, is set to return, much to the delight of viewers.

Nagarjuna, who has been a staple of the show for the past five seasons, is once again taking the helm. His dynamic hosting style has won the hearts of audiences, making his return one of the most eagerly awaited aspects of the new season. Star Maa, the channel airing the show, has officially announced that Bigg Boss Telugu 8 will go on air in the last week of August.

We are bringing entertainment back with a BANG !!!!💥



Presenting the logo for the epic Season 8 of Bigg Boss!



Are you ready for an Infinity of fun and entertainment?! #BiggBossTelugu8 @StarMaa @DisneyPlusHSTel pic.twitter.com/9Du8wdsa0Q — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) July 21, 2024

Nagarjuna’s Salary For Bigg Boss Telugu 8

The latest buzz is about Nagarjuna’s remuneration for the new season. It is being said that the star is commanding a whopping Rs. 30 crores, a significant increase from the Rs. 20 crores he reportedly received last season. This figure, while unconfirmed, has become a hot topic of discussion among fans and industry insiders alike.

As preparations for the show’s launch continue, excitement among the audience is high. With Nagarjuna’s return and the promise of new twists and turns, Bigg Boss Telugu 8 is shaping up to be a season full of surprises and entertainment. Fans are eagerly counting down the days until they can once again immerse themselves in the drama and excitement of the Bigg Boss house.

As always, the excitement in Bigg Boss Telugu 8 continues to build. What new surprises are in store? Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.