Hyderabad: When Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) was released in 1995, it became a landmark film in Indian cinema, solidifying Shah Rukh Khan as the “King of Romance” and establishing Kajol as one of Bollywood’s finest actresses. The film’s charm lies not only in the chemistry between its leads but also in its timeless love story. Yet, this iconic film almost took a very different turn.

DDLJ’s Original Choice

Director Aditya Chopra initially envisioned the film as a cross-cultural romance. His original idea was to cast Hollywood star Tom Cruise as Raj, the male lead. The concept was to create a love story between an American man and an Indian woman, set in Europe. However, his father, legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra, advised him to make the characters non-resident Indians (NRIs), to make the film more relatable to Indian audiences.

Challenges with Casting

Tom Cruise, one of the highest-paid actors at the time, reportedly demanded a hefty fee of 8 million USD, which would have consumed nearly the entire budget of the film. Aditya Chopra considered Saif Ali Khan and Aamir Khan for the role, but they both declined.

Eventually, Shah Rukh Khan was offered the role of Raj. Initially hesitant, SRK had been known for playing villains in his earlier films. However, Aditya Chopra convinced him by promising that playing a romantic hero would cement his status as a superstar.

The Film’s Enduring Legacy

DDLJ was a massive hit, grossing over Rs. 102.5 crores, and remains the longest-running film in Indian cinema, still playing at Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir Theatre. This film not only launched Shah Rukh Khan into superstardom but also cemented its place as one of the greatest cinematic love stories of all time.