Not till I am alive: Kavitha rules out returning to BRS

Hyderabad: Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS) president K Kavitha on Thursday, July 9, ruled out returning to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), dismissing claims that she will eventually re-join the party led by her father K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR).

“I will not join BRS again till I am alive. There is no question of joining hands,” the Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS) president told reporters at Kothagudem, about 275 kms from Hyderabad.

Kavitha, who accused BRS of sending 1,000 complaints to the Election Commission against her party’s name with the acronym TRS, demanded that BRS distribute the Rs 1,400 crore in the party’s accounts to the families of ‘martyrs’ who sacrificed their lives in support of Telangana statehood.

“There is Rs 1,400 crore in the accounts of BRS. Did you not get it in a quid pro quo? Is it not corruption money? Was it not given by Andhra contractors? Distribute the corruption money to ‘martyrs’ families. Give Rs one crore per family,” she said.

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She demanded that Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy allocate all the coal blocks in the state to Singareni Collieries without the state-run miner having to participate in the auction process.

Kavitha said she would launch an indefinite fast if the state government failed to address the issues of Singareni workers, including provision of jobs to the dependents of medically unfit workers, before July 20.

When contacted for comments on Kavitha’s allegations against BRS, party MLC Dasoju Sravan said she was “very much an integral part of every process that the party has gone through, including electoral bonds”.

The Election Commission had asked the TRS led by Kavitha to choose alternative titles following the objections received by it over the acronym, TRS sources said recently.