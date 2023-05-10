‘Not worried..’, says Sudha Murthy on Karnataka communal politics

Bengaluru: As Karnataka votes for its next government, Chairperson of the Infosys Foundation, author and philanthropist Sudha Murthy, when asked about communal politics taking center stage in the state, responded she has no idea.

“I am not a politically savvy person. I do not belong to a political family. I really don’t worry about those things. I think it is my duty as a citizen to cast my vote. And I have done whatever I feel right,” she told reporters.

Her 76-year-old husband and Infosys co-founder Narayan Murthy voted at the BES Evening College of Arts & Commerce at Jayanagar, Bengaluru on Wednesday.

“I don’t worry about those things.”

“If you want to bring changes in democracy, or if you want to elect the right leader, you should vote. Don’t ask who you are voting for, or why you are voting. Everyone has their own opinion and everyone should vote,” she added.

Narayan Murthy said those who do not vote have no right to criticise. He said he hoped that the voting would produce a better future.

“We all hope that the poorest guy in the remotest village in India has access to basic education, decent healthcare, decent nutrition, and hope that that child’s grandchildren will have a better future than that child,” Narayan Murthy said while adding, “If there are no voters, then it is not a democracy.”

“You should respect voting and you should exercise your power in case if you want to change, implement or continue, you want your projects to be implemented,” Sudha Murthy said.

