Nothing CEO suggests Musk to change name to ‘Elon Bhai’

New Delhi: London-based consumer electronics brand Nothing CEO and co-founder Carl Pei has suggested Tesla CEO Elon Musk to change his name to ‘Elon Bhai’ on X.

In a post on X, Pei tagged Musk and suggested him to change his username to ‘Elon Bhai’ in order to build a Tesla factory in India.

“@elonmusk did you really think you could build a Tesla factory in India without changing your username to Elon Bhai?,” Pei wrote.

.@elonmusk did you really think you could build a Tesla factory in India without changing your username to Elon Bhai? — Carl Bhai (@getpeid) February 18, 2024

Pei also changed his name to ‘Carl Bhai’ on X.

Since being shared, the post has been viewed over 800K times and has received over 12K likes.

Responding to Pie’s tweet, a user commented, “Elon bro is so popular in India, if he contests elections from India his win is sure shot guaranteed”.

“It’s time to become Elon Bhai @elonmusk,” another user wrote.

One more user said, “You are the Bhai, he will be the Mamu”.

The company also added ‘Bhai’ to their other accounts on X. The company changed Nothing India to ‘Nothing India Bhai’ and CMF by Nothing to ‘CMF Bhai Nothing’.

Nothing is set to launch its Phone (2a) in India next month.