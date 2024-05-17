‘Nothing is going to happen..’: Rakhi Sawant breaks down in hospital

Mumbai: Rakhi Sawant is currently in the news due to her health. She has been hospitalized because of heart problems and a 10 cm tumor in her uterus. Her ex-husband, Ritesh, informed her fans about her condition, and now Rakhi has shared details herself.

In a voice note posted by Viral Bhayani on Instagram, Rakhi explained her situation. She mentioned that she will have surgery on May 18 to remove the tumor. “I will be fine soon. I have a 10 cm tumor and will undergo surgery on Saturday. Ritesh will keep everyone updated about my condition and the hospital. I had to be admitted to control things like my blood pressure before the surgery. I don’t know all the details,” she said.

Rakhi praised the doctors treating her, saying, “The doctors are doing their job perfectly. I’ve faced many challenges in life and I will fight in the operation theatre as well. I believe nothing will happen to me as I have my mother’s blessings. I am a fighter and I’ll come back. It’s just a small tumor and it will be removed. I’ll return.”

She also recalled how she discovered the tumor. “I had no idea about the tumor. I was dancing and then fainted at home. Ritesh Ji took me to the hospital, and after tests, they found the tumor. But I know I’ll be back to entertain everyone,” she concluded. She broke down while revealing the details.

Rakhi Sawant’s another ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani has claimed that the actress is “creating a drama” to escape going to jail in the infamous leaked video case.