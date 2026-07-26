Notice outside BJP MLC Ravi’s house over NEET protest speech

Chikkamagaluru: Police on Sunday pasted a notice outside the residence of BJP MLC C.T. Ravi after he allegedly refused to receive it in connection with an FIR registered over his controversial speech on the NEET protests. The development sparked protests by BJP workers, who accused the police of acting under political pressure.

The notice was served by Chikkamagaluru Town Police Inspector Abhay Prakash and his team, asking Ravi to appear before investigators at 11 am on July 27 for questioning. After Ravi declined to accept the notice, police affixed it to the wall of his residence in accordance with legal procedure.

The move led to angry scenes as BJP supporters tore down the notice and surrounded the police personnel, shouting slogans against the state government and questioning the action against the senior BJP leader.

Responding to the allegations, Ravi said his speech had been misrepresented and insisted that he had not targeted any religious community. “There is no hatred or insulting remark against any community in my speech. The complaint itself does not specify where I have abused Muslims. I referred to people who come to incite violence. The word ‘religion’ does not appear in my speech, and I stand by what I said,” he told reporters.

During the confrontation, BJP workers also questioned the police about complaints filed by the party against Congress leaders, claiming that those complaints had not been acted upon with similar urgency.

Inspector Abhay Prakash told the protesters that police had not come to arrest Ravi but only to serve a legal notice as part of the investigation. He also cautioned the gathering against obstructing government officials while performing their duties.

The FIR against Ravi was registered by Chikkamagaluru Town Police following a complaint by Jamia Committee president Mudasir Pasha, who alleged that the BJP leader’s speech during a programme on the NEET controversy promoted hatred and communal disharmony. Police said further investigation is underway.