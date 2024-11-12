Notice to Kangana Ranaut for her remark on Mahatma Gandhi & farmers

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 12th November 2024 11:14 pm IST
Kangana Ranaut calls party members 'dogs', stirs controversy

Agra: An MP-MLA court on Tuesday issued a notice to actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on a complaint alleging that she made objectionable remarks against Mahatma Gandhi and the farmers who were agitating against the now-scrapped agri laws, a lawyer claimed.

Rama Shankar Sharma, an advocate, said the court has sought a response from Ranaut on his complaint and has fixed November 28 as the next date of hearing.

“I had filed a case in Agra MP MLA Court on September 11, 2024, against actress and MP from Mandi Kangana Ranaut,” Sharma said.

On Tuesday, the court issued a notice seeking a statement from the Mandi MP.

