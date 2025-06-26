Notices issued to 18 junior colleges in Hyderabad, two other districts

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education has issued notices to 18 private junior colleges in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, and Medchal districts.

The action comes after special task forces identified these institutions running classes without affiliation.

Action against junior colleges in Hyderabad

According to a report published in DC, the unauthorized educational institutions were found when three dedicated task force teams conducted inspections across the state.

The board officials revealed that most these colleges operated from mixed-occupancy buildings that violate norms.

Many failed to submit crucial documents including fire safety clearances which are mandatory for affiliation approval.

Strict measures implemented

The board has taken immediate action by blocking the online login access of all non-compliant junior colleges in Hyderabad and other districts.

Officials stated that further disciplinary actions will be determined based on the responses to the issued notices.

Currently, only 2,780 out of 3,064 junior colleges that applied for affiliation met the standards for the 2025-26 academic year.

Authorities have given the remaining colleges until June 30 to submit all required documentation.