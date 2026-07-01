Notorious interstate burglar held after Hyderabad ORR encounter

Hyderabad: In a major breakthrough, the Nalgonda police arrested a notorious interstate burglary gang wanted in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh after an armed confrontation during an operation near the Outer Ring Road (ORR) under the limits of the Adibatla Police Station on June 30.

The police said the prime accused, Bhusmi Srikanth alias Ammiraju, 41, allegedly attacked a police team with an iron rod and a knife while attempting to evade arrest. A head constable sustained injuries in the attack. After firing three warning shots in the air, the police opened fire in self-defence, injuring the accused in his leg before overpowering him.

According to Nalgonda Superintendent of Police Sharath Chandra Pawar, the accused is a hardened interstate offender and is wanted in more than 40 burglary cases across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. He is also an accused in the murder of a police constable in an earlier case.

During the investigation, the police analysed hundreds of CCTV camera recordings and used technical surveillance to identify the gang led by Srikanth. Acting on credible information that the accused were travelling towards Hyderabad in a DCM vehicle (AP39 VB 6640), the police laid a watch near the ORR and intercepted the vehicle.

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As the police attempted to stop the vehicle, Srikanth allegedly jumped out and attacked CCS Head Constable Vishnuvardhan Giri with an iron rod. Despite three warning shots fired into the air, the accused allegedly continued his assault, forcing the police to open fire at his legs in self-defence.

The injured accused was shifted to the Government Hospital at Vanasthalipuram for treatment. A separate case (Crime No. 532/2026) under Sections 109 and 121 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at the Adibatla Police Station for attacking the police personnel.

The second accused was identified as Velpula Athendra alias Attili 21, a DCM driver from Anjanipuram village in Palnadu district of Andhra Pradesh.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to committing numerous burglaries in both Telugu States. Police said Srikanth had more than 30 criminal cases registered against him earlier and, after being released from prison, admitted to committing over 40 additional burglaries. Investigation is continuing to recover the stolen property and identify other members of the gang.

Police also said Srikanth’s fingerprints had been matched with evidence collected from 10 crime scenes, including three in Nalgonda district and seven in Andhra Pradesh. He has been identified as an accused in eight burglary cases registered in Nalgonda district alone.

The SP appreciated the police personnel involved in the operation, including CCS Inspector M. Jitender Reddy, Inspector Chandrasekhar Reddy, Miryalaguda Rural Inspector P.N.D. Prasad, SI Vijay Kumar and members of the CCS team. He announced cash rewards and commendation certificates in recognition of their courage and successful operation.