Interstate offender among 3 held for robbery in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: Police arrested three persons and apprehended a minor for allegedly robbing a labourer of his mobile phone and cash in Secunderabad.

The incident occurred on June 22 when the victim, C Raj Kumar, a resident of Jawaharnagar, Musheerabad, was returning after purchasing food.

He was intercepted by four people who assaulted him and forcibly took him towards Padmaraonagar, where they robbed him of his Redmi A3X mobile phone and Rs 6,000 in cash.

Raj Kumar was abandoned near the Alugaddabavi railway underbridge.

Based on his complaint, the Chilkalguda police registered a case and arrested Darla Nehemiah alias Brucelee, 30, Dara Ashwanth, 27, and Nithin Francis alias Bablu, 22, and the juvenile.

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Police said Nehemiah, a native of Hubballi in Karnataka, has 65 registered cases against him, involving robbery, house burglary, theft, murder and attempt to murder, spanning across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. He had earlier been detained under the Preventive Detention Act but allegedly resumed criminal activities soon after his release from prison.

Nehemiah recruited associates he had met inside prison to form organised gangs for robberies and burglaries. They also linked him to a robbery in Anantapur and other property offences registered at Alwal and Meerpet police stations shortly after the present offence.

Police recovered the mobile phone, Honda Activa scooter used in the crime and Rs 2.25 lakh in cash, which they said pertains to a theft case registered at Meerpet Police Station, along with a mobile phone purchased using the stolen money.

Three accused have been sent to judicial custody. The juvenile was apprehended separately and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and sent to safe home.