Notorious offender involved in six burglary cases arrested in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 37-year-old man, involved in at least six house break-in cases, was arrested by Narayanguda Police on Monday, April 6.

The accused has been identified as Hafijul Sekh, a resident of Kolkata. He has previously carried out burglaries in Delhi, Kolkata and Telangana and has been to jail, the police said on Tuesday, April 7.

On March 30, the accused broke into two houses under the Narayanguda Police Station limits in broad daylight and fled with gold ornaments and cash worth at least Rs 2 lakh.

A case was registered under sections 331 (3) (house-trespass or house-breaking) and 305 (theft in a dwelling house) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and, on Monday, the accused was apprehended near the Secunderabad Railway Station at 5:30 pm as he got off in Hyderabad to commit another offence.

Other than the two cases under Narayanguda police, the accused also confessed to his involvement in burglaries under Kukatpally Police Station and Sanathnagar Police Station limits.