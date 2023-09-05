Now BharatPe’s chief business officer Nishant Jain moves on, joins Angel One

New Delhi: The spate of top-level exits from fintech leader BharatPe continues and now, its chief business officer (CBO) Nishant Jain has moved on after 3.5 years at the company.

Jain has joined as executive director and CBO (assisted business) at Angel One (previously Angel Broking).

Jain had joined BharatPe in May 2020 and scaled up BharatPe’s merchant base to 10 million.

“I’m starting a new position as Exec Dir and CBO (Assisted Business) at Angel One! I am filled with excitement and anticipation as I embark on this new journey, inspired by the prospect of contributing to such a trailblazing organisation,” he posted on professional networking platform LinkedIn.

“The past 3.5 years with BharatPe have been nothing short of extraordinary. It has been a thrilling experience, filled with the satisfaction of making a meaningful impact,” he added.

Jain earlier worked with Zomato (leading sales and growth), Pepsi and Coca Cola.

Also Read Elon Musk to sue ADL for accusing him and X of being antisemitic

Last week, Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl, former COO of BharatPe who was recently reassigned as Chief Business Officer (CBO) for the company’s merchant lending division, stepped down.

“He has been an integral part of the organisation and contributed to the growth of the company. We thank him for his contribution to BharatPe’s journey and wish him all the best for future endeavours,” a company spokesperson had said.

Bahl’s exit came in the wake of a series of high-level resignations that the fintech firm has seen in recent months.

Chief Technology Officer Vijay Aggarwal, the Head of Consumer Product-PostPe Nehul Malhotra, the Chief Product Officer of Lending and Consumer Products Rajat Jain, and the Vice-President of Technology Geetanshu Singla, recently stepped down from BharatPe.

BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer had stepped down from his position in January. Sameer was said to be starting a new venture capital (VC) fund and to invest in at least 20 founder teams this year.