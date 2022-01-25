Now, David Warner’s kids dance to ‘Saami’ from ‘Pushpa: The Rise’

Chennai: The songs of director Sukumar’s pan-Indian film, ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, seem to have won not just the hearts of cricketers, but also of their family members.

Australia’s former captain and star batter David Warner, whose adorable dance with the superhit number ‘Srivalli’, picturised on Rashmika’s character in the film, won scores of hearts all over the world. Now, he has posted another clip on Instagram — this time, of his daughters Ivy Mae, Indi Rae and Isla Rose dancing to another superhit song, ‘Saami’, also filmed on Rashmika, from the blockbuster.

Warner, who has had a long association with the IPL, first with the Royal Challengers Bangalore and then with the Sunrisers Hyderabad, wrote: “Girls wanted to try ‘Saami, Saami’ song before mum and dad #Pushpa.” The cricketer’s wife, Candice Warner, too encouraged her daughters saying, “Go girls!!”

The cute video of the three girls, dancing to the number scored by music director Devi Sri Prasad, has caught the attention of netizens, who are loving it.

Warner is not the only one who seems to have been impressed by these numbers. Just a couple of days ago, cricketer Suresh Raina posted a video clip of him dancing to ‘Srivalli’ on Instagram. Needless to say, social media busybodies loved it and showered their appreciation on the cricketer.