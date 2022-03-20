Now, Germans told to eat less meat to ‘fight Putin’

Moscow: German Agriculture Minister Cem Ozdemir suggested that the Germans eat less meat and refrain from wasting food in order to contribute to the fight against Russia, which, according to him, is allegedly using food supplies as a weapon.

“Despite the fact that I am a vegetarian, I will not preach that everyone should go vegetarian. But let’s put it this way: eating less meat would be a contribution against Putin,” the German minister told Spiegel magazine when asked if the German authorities would have to increase the allocation of German-produced grain for public consumption, RT reported. Ozdemir claims that Russia is “using its export power.”

On March 16, Russian Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov said that consumers are facing serious problems due to the observed increase in energy and food prices in the western part of the European continent.

On March 9, the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, called upon all Europeans to use the heating system less in order to “cut the umbilical cord that connects with Russia.”

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, commented on the statement by the Minister of Food and Agriculture of the Federal Republic of Germany, Cem Ozdemir, about the methods of combating Russia.

“And this is only part of the truth. It’s a pity he told the Germans everything to the end: they still need to breathe less, which would be a contribution to the protection of the environment, and, well, against Russia. Let’s put it this way,” Zakharova said.