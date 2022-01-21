Now get LPG cylinder within 2 hours, Hyderabad selected for pilot project

Hyderabad: The Indian Oil Corporation has launched the Indian Tatkal service to provide gas cylinders within 2 hours. Hyderabad City has been selected for this pilot project.

HP gas is also gearing up to launch such a tatkal scheme within 2 months.

Bharat gas has been providing urgent gas cylinders under priority service for a decade.

Earlier those who are having single cylinders were facing difficulties as the cylinder delivery used to take 48 to 72 hours from the booking. In order to give relief to such customers, Indane gas has introduced this tatkal service. Now such customers need not wait as cylinders will be delivered at their doorsteps within 2 hours from booking.

The Indian Oil Corporation Head for AP and Telangana Shravan A S Rao informed that there are 15.20 lakh Indane gas consumers in Telangana. A total of 62 Indane distributors shall have the facilities of Tatkal in GHMC limits.

The Indane gas consumers can dial IVR number 7718955555 between 8 am to 4 pm for cylinder booking by paying Rs 25 extra for the urgent delivery.