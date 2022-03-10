Now showcase Polygon-based NFTs on Adobe Behance social platform

New Delhi: Software major Adobe has announced to integrate Ethereum Blockchain platform Polygon into its Behance social media platform, allowing users to showcase Polygon-based non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The company at its annual event ‘Adobe Max’ introduced a new way to showcase NFT art minted on Ethereum on Behance.

Now, you can also showcase art you have minted on Solana and Polygon.

“Polygon and Solana are both environmentally efficient blockchains — Polygon uses a mere fraction of the energy consumed by Proof of Work (PoW) blockchains and each Solana transaction takes less energy than two Google searches,” Adobe said in a statement.

Behance is the world’s largest creative network for showcasing and discovering creative work.

The integration, said Polygon, will allow creators to showcase NFTs to the world while minimising their carbon footprint and transaction fees.

“We look forward to expanding our partnerships and creating more opportunities for artists to share their NFTs and be discovered for their work on Behance,” said Adobe.

Adobe acquired Behance in December 2012 and in October last year, the platform began integrating tools for digital artists to create NFTs.

The software company, via its ‘Content Authenticity Initiative’, developed an open-source standard that allows artists to attach their artwork provenance to their creations, and we are collaborating with NFT marketplaces including OpenSea, SuperRare, KnownOrigin, and Rarible.

The same artwork provenance is also displayed on Behance to help protect creators and collectors alike.